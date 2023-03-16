UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.53.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

