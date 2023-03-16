Trust Wallet Token Price Tops $1.20 on Major Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $500.93 million and approximately $20.72 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00004799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.16 or 0.01334442 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00010966 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.75 or 0.01601165 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00023972 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click [here](https://trustwallet.com/assets).Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

