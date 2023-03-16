Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 499 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCD opened at $266.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.77.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

