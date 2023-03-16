Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 144 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.74.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

