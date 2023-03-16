Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

SBUX stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.10. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

