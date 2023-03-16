Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.11 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.