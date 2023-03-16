Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 203 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $217.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.30 and its 200-day moving average is $221.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

