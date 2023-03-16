Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

