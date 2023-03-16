Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.09.

TCN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. 238,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,533. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

