Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,483 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 233% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,150 put options.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $120.29. 1,406,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,165. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
