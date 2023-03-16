Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $231.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,913.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

