Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TMP stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.64. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $66.08 and a one year high of $85.00.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

