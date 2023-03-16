Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 539 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.04.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd M. Ricketts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,356.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,200 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $56.72. 15,817,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

