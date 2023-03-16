Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 2,011 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 274.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $3,423,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 226,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,761. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.97 and a 200 day moving average of $187.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

