Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

About Titan Machinery

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

