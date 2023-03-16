Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 64,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 39,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Tinka Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

