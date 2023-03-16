Threshold Price Hits $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $405.84 million and approximately $94.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00031979 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00021935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00212771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.30 or 0.99947878 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.90338 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0456503 USD and is up 17.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $392,286,670.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

