Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$170.49 and last traded at C$169.28, with a volume of 217304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$167.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$161.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.507617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

