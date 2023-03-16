Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.53.

Insider Activity

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

