TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Trading 1.4% Higher

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.89 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 29.40 ($0.36). 86,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 530,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2,940.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 979.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.99.

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 1, 2022, it operated 525 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

