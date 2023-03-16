The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lessened by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.05. 890,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,015. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.