The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.81

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.81 and traded as high as $65.90. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 2,002 shares.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
