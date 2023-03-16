The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $878.09 million and approximately $235.45 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

