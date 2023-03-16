The Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,003.14

The Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,003.14 ($12.23) and traded as low as GBX 933 ($11.37). The Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 952 ($11.60), with a volume of 487,584 shares trading hands.

The Monks Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,002.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 991.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Get The Monks Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 996 ($12.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,960 ($12,138.94). 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Monks Investment Trust

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Monks Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monks Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.