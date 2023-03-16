The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CEO Sells $457,719.68 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 167,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,777. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

