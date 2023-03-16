The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day moving average of $303.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

