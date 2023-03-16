The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) to Conviction-Buy

Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Down 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:HNHPF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.93.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
