The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) to Conviction-Buy

Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:HNHPF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.