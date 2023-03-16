The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $16.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITLGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $14.49 on Monday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.18 million, a P/E ratio of 715.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,247,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 36,606 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

