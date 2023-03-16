The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:GGT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

