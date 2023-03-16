The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NYSE:GGT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 79,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.36%.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT)
