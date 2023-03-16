Terra Classic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $101.90 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $728.33 million and approximately $101.90 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005482 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001298 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,550,816,260 coins and its circulating supply is 5,909,851,757,920 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

