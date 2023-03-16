Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,625.40 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $17,625.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,377,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,580,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, January 19th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 69,739 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $174,347.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87.

Shares of TNYA opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 434.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 200,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 163,130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNYA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

