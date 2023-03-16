Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. 3,764,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,803. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

