Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $239.05

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.05 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 231 ($2.82). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 236.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 617,099 shares.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £696.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,634.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

