Tasty (LON:TAST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 29145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

Tasty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.70.

About Tasty

(Get Rating)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.