Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,323. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,289 shares in the company, valued at $572,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $58,989.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,992,902.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,528 shares of company stock worth $677,846. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
