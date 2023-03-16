Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 509,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average of $160.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.