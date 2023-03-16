Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 140174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Talon Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.69 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47.

Insider Activity at Talon Metals

In other Talon Metals news, insider Pallinghurst Nickel International Limited acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,186,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,280,916.93. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 964,500 shares of company stock worth $448,266. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

