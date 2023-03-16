Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $115.10. 582,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,896. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $159.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,992,000 after purchasing an additional 547,535 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 270,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 655,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

