T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Neville R. Ray Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %
T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.42 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
