SysGroup (LON:SYS) Trading Down 1.8%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34). Approximately 1,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 35,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

SysGroup Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.33. The stock has a market cap of £13.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

