Synlogic (SYBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 128,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.02. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synlogic by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 110.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

