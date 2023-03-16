Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 35.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,382,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,370,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $228.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.