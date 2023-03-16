Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MA traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.41. The company had a trading volume of 899,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,275. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

