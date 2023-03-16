Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,222,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $151.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

