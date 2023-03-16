Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,478. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

