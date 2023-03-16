Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 12,593 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,455. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.