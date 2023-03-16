Sycomore Asset Management Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

