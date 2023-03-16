Sycomore Asset Management Buys 4,780 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 2.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after buying an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $406.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.27. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

