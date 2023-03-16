Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVCPU. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 100.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 2,004,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

