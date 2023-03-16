Susquehanna Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

